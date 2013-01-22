Use Your Android Phone as a CCTV Camera

0 0 0

When it comes to CCTV apps, there are so many choices waiting for you. Search for CCTV in Android Play store and you will see that I make no mistake, yet I truly think that Home Security Camera – Alfred should be your first choice, at least for today.

Alfred is a video monitor that gives you the chance to check on your home from your Android device, wherever you are, thanks to a Wi-Fi or 3G/4G connection. Alfred lets you communicate directly with whoever in front of the Camera by using the microphone of their device. This functionality sends your voice across, so talk to your parents left home alone, deter an intruder and so on.

Even more, if your camera is monitoring over a dark place, Alfred’s night vision will definitely help you. And don’t leave aside the fact that it is compatible with the majority of smartphones and tablets, so you won’t need to have two identical devices at home, as it happens with other similar apps.

Procedure:

First of all, grab Home Security Camera – Alfred from here; Install it on the phone from which you want to monitor your house or any other location that you might have in mind; Up next, you have to install the same app on your secondary Android phone which you will be using as the CCTC Monitor; You must open the app on both the phones; After that, you must select the Viewer option on one and the Camera option on the other phone; Click Next on both cases; Don’t hesitate to sign into the same Google account on both of these devices to make sure they are synchronized properly; Then, be sure that the device which you selected as the camera will now start monitoring your surroundings; Use your other Android phone to select the other device to view a live feed of what the camera is recording.

You can finally use your android phone as a CCTV monitor, so I am curious to see if you like it.