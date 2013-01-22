0 0 0

Do you have a suspicion that your friend is blocking you on WhatsApp? I know how it feels, so you definitely need a confirmation. Do you want to know if you have been blocked by your girlfriend or boyfriend or if your own brother has plans that he cannot share with you? Here is a guide to see if someone is avoiding you on WhatsApp.

There are no particular methods to know whether someone who you want to text or call has blocked you on WhatsApp. The idea is that if someone blocked you on WhatsApp, then the sent messages never reach the recipient, you cannot make voice calls and there is no way for you to see the status update or the last seen and changes to the profile picture.

So, you can choose to place a regular call to them and find out, unless they have not blocked you over regular calls or SMS as well. Or, you can choose to give a try to other useful tricks as described below.

Discover if someone has blocked you on WhatsApp:

In case someone blocked you on WhatsApp, you will no longer be able to see their last seen or whether they are online. Keep in mind that there is a chance to find out the fact that this person has configured privacy settings to hide these details or you may have chosen not to share your last seen under privacy settings. If you don’t share your last seen with your contacts, then you won’t be able to see other people’s last seen;

Well, the famous ticks (small green, grey or blue v that appears at the bottom right in the message and indicates whether they were sent/read/received) can also help you. Well, if you’re being blocked, then be sure of the fact that you will always see a single tick next to the message. Be though careful about the fact that this method can be fallible if the suspected contact knows the technique to read a message without making ticks appear, therefore you should think twice before completely relying on it;

Keep in mind that any messages sent to people who have blocked you will show one check mark, even after they unblock you. Even if this sounds as a great sign for your possible confirmation, keep in mind that the person’s phone may be switched off for some reason or that he or she might be facing some issues with the network connection;

You can also try to open WhatsApp and create a new group. Search for the suspected contact and try to add them to the newly-created group. If you have not been blocked by this person, the contact is normally added to the new group, but if you have been blocked, you will see a message like “You are not authorized to add this contact.” This is the sign that you have been looking for, without any doubt.