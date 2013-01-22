How to Enter Recovery Mode on LG G3

0 0 4

Do you want to enter recovery mode on your new LG G3? Although you might not know how to do this procedure, there is no reason to be worried about; that is why we are here for with this step by step guide which will teach you just what you need to know. But what has gotten you in this situation? Is not like you have any handset on the market, but a new and powerful one that seems to promise a lot.

As a refresher, this LG G3 has a 5.5 inch display with a maximum resolution of 1440 x 2560 pixels, also getting its power from a Qualcomm MSM8975AC Snapdragon 801 quad-core 2.5 GHz Krait 400 processor. In terms of memory, the handset is more than generous as long as it has 16 GB of internal memory of storage capacity, as well as 3GB of RAM; as for its 13 MP main camera that supports 4160 x 3120 resolution and comes with a secondary 2.1MP shooter, there is no doubt that amazing photos and videos are waiting for you.

This is the one of the best Android handsets from the current market, but entering recovery mode is still required in various situations. As you probably know, the main reason that stays behind this procedure s factory resetting your LG G3. And no, it is not at all too early for this to be done, but actually a recommended operation in case of your handset isn’t running as smooth as before, if you notice any modification due to a virus, if you want to fix your bricked handset and not only.

You also have to enter recovery mode on your LG smartphone in other situations that have nothing to do with hard resetting. If you are thinking of flashing an official Android firmware on your LG G3 or if you have already made up your mind and you are sure that replacing the official recovery with a custom recoveries such as ClockworkMod and Team Win Recovery Project is what you want, then here we are once again at the necessity of entering recovery mode on your handset.

As we have told you from the start, we are here to teach you how to boot your handset into recovery mode, so don’t hesitate to check the guidelines from below, being clear about the fact that there are various methods to boot your LG G3 in recovery mode. The most handy one is about pressing a combination of keys for a few seconds, while the other ones are software base, also necessary in case of being incapable of using your device’s hardware keys.

And before starting, keep in mind that these tutorials only work on the mentioned device, therefore do not try it on any other devices, not to mention that stock recovery that comes pre-installed on your LG G3 doesn’t support touchscreen mechanism, so you must use the Power and Volume buttons in order to select and navigate between options in the recovery.

How to Enter Recovery Mode on your LG G3 by using Hardware Buttons:

This method is recommended in most situations, as being the easiest and fastest one. Anyway, it is obviously that you cannot apply it if you have broken your LG’s hardware keys, when you have to choose between the other two software based methods and don’t forget that you must also have a custom recovery installed.

Start by powering off your LG G3 and wait for no more than 5-10 seconds until the phone is fully switched off; Press and hold the Volume Down + Power buttons together and release them when you see the LG logo on your LG’s screen; You must press and hold the Volume Down + Power buttons once again until you see the ‘Hard reset screen’; Press the Power button twice in order to confirm hard reset. If you have a custom recovery installed, your phone won’t hard reset and will boot into recovery mode. That was all; your LG G3 will boot into recovery mode and you must use Volume buttons to navigate Up and Down between options, as well as the Power button anytime you want to select an option in recovery.

How to Enter Recovery Mode on your LG G3 by using ADB:

As we have previously discussed, ADB stands for Android Debug Bridge, being the ideal tool used to send terminal commands to an Android handset via a PC command line. So, if your hardware buttons aren’t working as they should, than you can be sure that this is a great alternative to boot your LG G3 into recovery mode.

That is what you have to do, but not before preparing your personal computer for the procedure, finding the original USB cord and making sure that you already have the proper drivers installed for your device (in case of not having them, you know what you have to do).

In the first place, don’t hesitate to download the ADB FILES from here; Extract the file you have just downloaded from the link above to a separate folder on your computer; Prepare your LG G3 by enabling developer options (you have to go to your phone’s Settings » select About phone » Scroll to the bottom and tap on “Build number” seven times to enable developer options), as well as USB Debugging (in order to do so, open phone’s Settings » select Developer options » Tick the “USB debugging” checkbox); Connect your LG G3 with the computer by using the original USB cable and when a pop-up screen shows up on your phone asking you to ‘Allow USB debugging?‘ for the computer, make sure you tick the checkbox and tap OK; Open the folder where you extracted the files and double-click/run the ‘Boot into Recovery Mode.bat‘ file in order to reboot your LG G3 into recovery mode; In case of already having ADB setup on your PC, then all you have to do is to use this command ‘adb reboot recovery’ to boot into recovery mode.

How to Enter Recovery Mode on your LG G3 by using Quick Boot (Reboot) APP:

Here we have an app which is ideal for rebooting your LG G3 into recovery mode, but there’s one more thing that you should know before starting: this guide will work only if you have root access on your device. Is your LG G3 already rooted? Then, this is the method that we are strongly recommending! Are you ready to begin? Good luck!

Install the Quick Boot (Reboot) app from Play Store by using directly this link;

Open the app and grant Root Access;

Now, it’s time to select ‘Recovery‘ from the list of options and it’ll boot your device into recovery mode

That was all! You have just entered recovery mode on your LG G3 in less than a minute!

You have easily achieved your goal, but in case of facing any kind of problem regarding this, don’t hesitate to tell us in this comment section. We will help you to solve it as soon as possible – that is why we are here for!