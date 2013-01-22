Official Android 5.0.2 Lollipop Available for Xperia Z3 Compact D5833

0 0 0

Even though Sony isn’t yet rolling out the OTA Android 5.0 Lollipop update for the Xperia Z3 Compact you can already flash the stock Lollipop firmware on the mentioned device. How is this possible? Well, as you know Sony did released the official Lollipop OS for the D5803 handset, so an update provided by Google and Sony is already out. Well, the same software can now be flashed on the Xperia Z3 Compact, all thanks to those of xda-developers.

So, bottom line, we do have the official Android 5.0.2 Lollipop OS for your Sony Xperia Z3 Compact, but the ROM is ported from the D5803 device – those of xda-developers managed to port the firmware on the Compact, so the OS isn’t coming straight from Sony. However, the Lollipop system is still official and you will get only stock and default features, apps and capabilities.

But, in case you are wondering, the same platform can be installed only manually on your smartphone and only by following an update process that is usually used on custom ROMs. Therefore, if you want to update your Sony Xperia Z3 to official Android 5.0.2 Lollipop OS, first you will have to root your Sony branded device and then you will have to flash a custom recovery image, such as CWM or TWRP recovery, on your phone.

Also, you should backup your data before considering in applying the update as a hard reset is completed during the update process. Other than that, you should know that the Lollipop firmware is stable and smooth as there aren’t any software problems reported yet.

So, what do you say, are you considering in updating your Xperia Z3 Compact with official Android 5.0.2 Lollipop OS? If you are, then don’t hesitate and download the proper update package from here. Do note that your phone must run on stock KitKat OS or else you will not manage to complete the installation process.

Do tell us how things worked and also contact us if you need our help as our team is here for you – also, you can learn how to install the ROM by following this dedicated tutorial.