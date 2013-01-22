How to Fix Most Common Android 6.0.1 Problems

0 1 2

As you can see, it’s time for a big Nexus OS change once again. The new Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow moniker makes it clear that Google has tweaked it’s code just enough to release it with a full version number change. In fact, Google has just released the 6.0.1 update for devices such as Nexus 5, Nexus 5X, Nexus 6, Nexus 6P, Nexus 7, not to mention that the list also includes Nexus 9 and Nexus Player. The factory images are live for all devices, and over the air update already begun.

What changes are waiting for you? Well, Google has added no less than 200 smiley faces to its mobile OS, not to mention that the Android 6.0.1 changes the navigation’s key position, pushing the back and home keys to the far left corner of the screen, as well as the multitasking key to the far right – right near where your thumbs are in reality, it comes with new security components and even with the Do not disturb feature. You know that in Android 6.0, Google removed the handy Do not disturb feature whereby you could opt to mute all notifications until your next alarm, so I am glad to see it back!

However, the update also brings some problems along with it. Just as always, Google’s testing team wiped out many of the biggest issues, but there are also some of them which slipped through the cracks. In such a case, here I am to show you how to fix the most common Android 6.0.1 issues that users already complained about.

How to Fix Android 6.0.1 Problems:

Battery Life Issues

Battery life issues are common after such Android updates, so it hasn’t been surprising to see some Nexus users complain about an extreme battery drain. Android 6.0.1 battery issues are isolated at the moment, but the truth is that the number of complaints grows pretty fast, so what to do in such a case?

If your Nexus Android 6.0.1 battery life isn’t what you think it should be after installing Google’s new operating system, wait a couple of days for the software to settle. If the problems are still there, then think of finding some apps that ae killing your battery, disabling other unnecessary services, restarting your Nexus handset regularly or factory resetting it.

Charging Problems

There is no surprise to talk about this as long as charging problems always seem to affect Nexus users after new Android updates. Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow is no exception, but there is a simple solution that seems to work all the time.

First of all, charge your Nexus up to 100%. Then, let the charge start to fall. Before it gets down to 0%, right around the 5% mark, charge it up to 100% again. Repeat the procedure around four times and the problem will be solved.

Bluetooth Problems

Do you want to get rid of the Bluetooth problems that come along with the update? These tips might help you:

Forget the connection, so go into your Bluetooth connections in Settings, select the one causing you problems, and choose the Forget option. Reconnect and let’s hope that the issue is solved;

If not, booting into Safe Mode might be the key. Safe Mode will disable third-party apps and help you restore things to normal;

Factory resetting the phone or tablet also does wonders or this problem, so give it a try.

Wi-Fi problems

Are you also worried about some serious Nexus Android 6.0.1 Wi-Fi problems? Here are some potential solutions:

Try restarting your router. Leave it off for a few minutes and then plug it back in. Reconnect your Nexus to the device and see if the problem persists;

Verify that your router’s firmware is up to date. The update for each router is going to be a little different so consult your manual or check online for instructions. Once you update, try connecting again;

Go into your Wi-Fi settings and select the connection. Choose Forget and then, connect again.

You can also downgrade

As the 6.0.1 name suggests, this is not a major overhaul of Google’s latest OS. If you decide that you don’t really need these changes or that the performance issues are way too big for you, downgrade from this latest version of Android to the previous one.

However, you have to be careful. Even if you are not a newbie, flashing software can be a little tricky and you could end up with a bricked device.