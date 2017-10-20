Galaxy S7 has gained more reputation than Samsung might have expected and the truth is that it isn’t at all complicated to fall in love with Samsung’s latest smartphone. The Galaxy S7 design is refined, there’s plenty of raw power under the hood, and the features are better than they ever were, but just like its predecessor, the handset comes with its own issues.

For example, the Skype app that’s preinstalled on some models comes with some annoying issues, such as video and audio that freezes. I want to tell you from the start the fact that the solution is very simple, but not intuitive since it requires a bit of digging through the Settings app.

With this being said, don’t waste any more time complaining about what’s happening to you, but here’s how to fix the Skype freezing problems on your Samsung Galaxy S7.

Learn to Solve Galaxy S7 Skype Freezing Issues:

Open the Settings app; Then, go to Battery -> More -> Optimize battery usage; Remember that there are certain variants of the Galaxy S7, like Sprint’s which do not have this battery optimization option which means that they don’t have this Skype problem either. The Optimize battery usage screen shows all apps that are not optimized for battery saving. Since Skype is not on the list, it’s obviously battery-optimized and it seems this setting is what causes problems in the app. As a result, you will have to disable it; Then, tap on All apps in the Apps not optimized menu; Once in All apps, here you can find Skype in the list, so scroll down; Don’t hesitate to toggle it off. This should ensure that Skype freezing problems on Samsung Galaxy S7 are a part of the past; Now, reboot the smartphone and these issues will be gone as well; You can verify that Skype is no longer optimized by returning to this setting’s screen where the app is now listed under Apps not optimized.

If you’re having strange problems with any other apps, try disabling battery optimization first to see if that fixes any problems.

As you can see, the Skype freezing problems on Samsung Galaxy S7 are pretty common, but they can be easily fixed.

However, there are other issues with the device and here I am to help you with more guides: