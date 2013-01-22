0 0 0

You know that I am always open to your problems, questions and suggestions, so that is how I discovered that many LG G5 owners are worried about their camera not working issues.

To be more precise, after using the LG’s G5 camera for an undetermined amount of time, it will suddenly provide users a “Warning: Camera Failed” message.

After that, the camera will simply fail to work. For those who have this issue with their phone, I am more than willing to help you.

You may contact us and tell us everything about the problem so that I can research on the particular issue of your device or simply try on these tips as they could help you fix it:

How to Solve LG G5 Camera Not Working:

Restart your LG G5 if you haven’t done so for a while because there are times when the system glitches could affect some features and services; for that, just press and hold the power button for several seconds until the phone restarts. Alternatively, remove and re-insert the battery;

Go to Settings > Application Manager > Camera App. Then, select Force stop > clear data > clear cache;

You must also wipe the Cache Partition. For that, just drag down the notification bar, go to Settings > General > Storage > Cached Data and, when prompted, tap Yes. After the cached is clear, no data will be shown, so you get a fresh start;

Hard reset your phone as it’s going to think that it is brand new right off the shelf and with all the problems behind. If you don’t know the procedure and the preparatory steps, let this be your guide and you will see how easy it is!

If you continue to have camera problems after trying the aforementioned recommendations, then you must contact LG, your carrier, or a retailer to ask about a replacement phone. What’s the point of having a great camera on your LG G5, if not using it?

