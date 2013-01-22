How to Become Better with EdX – Online Courses

0 0 0

For those of you who don’t know, EdX is a non profit offering Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs) to job professionals, students, teachers, homeschoolers, high school students and not only in the spirit of a continuous education through the entire life. If you also like the idea of a free education and taking courses, watching class videos and test your knowledge are not frightening you, but quite the opposite, EdX – Online Courses is perfect for you as it helps you become better and better each day.

Let me remind you the fact that higher education is no longer exclusive to college students, not at all! EdX makes it possible for anyone with a smartphone to earn from the experts at Harvard University, MIT, UC Berkeley, Microsoft, Linux, Tsinghua University, The Smithsonian and not only (the truth is that there are more than 70 global universities and institutions, so there is no chance to be disappointed).

I am saying that as long as this app provides free courses in Computer Science, Engineering, English Composition and Language, English Grammar, Entrepreneurship & Leadership, History, Psychology, Nutrition, Statistics, Business and Management, Big data, and much more, so this is practically your unique chance to learn from distinguished institutions and maybe even earn a certificate while you’re going all these.

You can view course announcements and handouts, you can stream class videos via Wi-Fi or cellular connection, download some course videos to watch them at a later time, test your knowledge with exams, follow along course videos with closed captions, tune into online lectures, take quizzes, and complete assignments at your own pace – many of these being possible without even having to worry about getting a student loan (I am saying “many” as long as some certificates and courses do cost extra, but paying is only your choice).

Grab this EdX – Online Courses app from here and let me know if you like it too. The comments area is waiting for you!