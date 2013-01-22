0 0 0

There is no person who likes to be interrupted in the middle of an important work, but this tends to happen more often than we really want. It’s time to change that! There are plenty of popular caller ID apps for Android that will help you reclaim your privacy and protect you from scammers.

Caller ID is one of those features that we are so used to. It has actually become a necessity for our daily life while using the phone regardless of which country you live in. Well, with Caller ID you can see a caller’s phone number on your phone whenever you receive a call and when you are the one making a phone call, the other party will also be able to see your phone number displayed on their screen.

Haven’t you heard of TalkSide? I think that it’s time to change that! Praised by a few publications and by users around the world, this application wants to reveal itself to you as well. This is an Android application available on Google Play Store that lets you identify phone numbers, but it wouldn’t be the first one doing this.

What makes it stand out from the crowd of apps? TalkSide is not just a Full-screen Caller ID, but it gives you much more than that. Don’t you believe me? Well, let me tell you that it grabs information on your caller from multiple places such as Facebook, recent photos, chat history, birthday reminders and more, so you have a complete picture and info of your caller.

Well, that’s quite a surprise, isn’t it? What more could you be asking for? Even if you are pleased by what you get, TalkSide continues to surprise you.

And if you don’t select anything, I can assure you of the fact that the app will keep a chat history and always remember the last thing you were chatting about with an individual. TalkSide displays that for you to see even if you are not always remembering all those facts!

This is why I think that TalkSide is for you. TalkSide can be grabber from here, so don’t hesitate to access the link if you think that it might help you.