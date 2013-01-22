Reclaim your Reputation and your Lost Title with Riptide GP series

0 0 0

The Riptide GP games are perhaps the best racers available in all of Android gaming. The latest title is Riptide GP Renegade and I have no idea if you have played this game up to now or if you are a complete stranger to what it has to offer, but let me tell you from the start the fact that it takes the series to a whole new level!

In this one, you’ll play as a racer who loses his credentials after getting caught in an illegal street race. Yes, this time you are the hydrojet rider, framed and cast out from the Riptide GP league and now you have no other chance, but to race illegally through city. Is there a way to reclaim your reputation and your lost title? Play through the single player career to unlock new vehicles, playable characters, as well as customization features as you take down bosses and build your crew.

You’ll battle your way back to the top from there. The Android game features good graphics, simple controls, as well as plenty of tricks that will surprise you. And the Google Play Games Enabled feature lets you compete with your friends on leaderboards, unlock achievements, and keep your game going from device to device with cloud data syncing.

Perhaps the best part about Renegade is that it’s an Android pay-once game so there are no ads and no in-app purchases to screw things up as it usually happens in other games. In fact, let me remind you the fact that all three games in the series so far have been pay-once, although Riptide GP also comes with optional in-app purchases if you want to max out your stuff faster (which you can do yourself with a bit of grinding). They’re all fantastic games and worth your time.

Riptide GP series can be grabbed form here.

