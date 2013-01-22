Grab Siemens Gigaset ME Stock Wallpapers

by · 11 hours ago

Share on Reddit0Tweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook0Share on Google+0

The Gigaset ME, the Gigaset ME Pure and Gigaset ME Pro have been unwrapped for quite a few months, so there is no mystery around these handsets any more. It doesn’t really matter if you are from the UK, Belgium, Germany, France, Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Poland, Turkey and many other countries all over the world, but you can become the owner of any of these three handsets.

However, I am not here to convince you of anything – I haven’t done it up to now and I see no reason for starting to do that. My mission here is a different one – I always want to help you and keep you updated with the best advises and the story is the same when it comes to the Siemens Gigaset ME Stock Wallpapers.

Gigaset ME, ME Pro and ME Pure come with a number of 21 wallpapers all of which are in full HD quality. The resolution of the wallpapers is 1080 x 1920 px and the size of the wallpaper pack is about 30 MB.

How to Grab Siemens Gigaset ME Stock Wallpapers:

  1. The first thing that you have to do is to take the Siemens Gigaset ME Stock Wallpapers by accessing this link;
  2. Choose a location for the wallpapers such as the desktop;
  3. Now, it’s time to extract them;
  4. Use your handset’s original USB cord as you have to transfer the wallpapers to your current device;
  5. Then, you need to enter into the Settings option;
  6. Up next, just select an image from the 21 wallpapers that I have told you about as coming from these devices;
  7. Finally, just touch the Set Wallpaper button for confirming the new wallpaper of your choice.

Other guides for you:

Share on Reddit0Tweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook0Share on Google+0

Popa Loredana

Loredana has graduated Communication and Public Relations and works as a copywriter for over three years. She uses technology every day ( just as anyone else having her age ), but somehow things turned into something more than that. She just loves to discover more about what’s new and interesting, so why not combining that with her passion for writing? Here, on Android Flagship she contributes articles regarding the best choices that you could take when it comes to the latest Android releases and not only and she promises to keep you updated.

Follow:

Subscribe Via Email

Samsung Galaxy S5 How To