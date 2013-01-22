The Best HTC 10 Cases

0 0 0

Many HTC 10 owners out there p refer to use their device without a case, but I am not one of them and I will never be. I don’t even want to imagine what might happen in case of a serious drop, therefore once you have your HTC device in hand, you’ll need the perfect case to protect it against all those dangers out there.

Whether you’re after a heavy duty case, a quick-access holster to keep on your belt or a stylish case, there are plenty of cases for this device. The truth is that it doesn’t matter what for every type of user, but the market has something for each desire.

And a rocking a case doesn’t necessarily mean that we have to compromise on style or slimness, either. This top is the best proof for that. After all, I have had plenty of time to discover my favorite cases for the HTC 10, but which ones deserve to be in the top 10?

The Best HTC One 10 Cases:

10. HTC One 10 Sleo Clear rubber case

Why have I decided to start the top with a polycarbonate plastic case? Believe it or not, the polycarbonate plastic creates a protective shell for your HTC 10 and besides that, SLEO’s case will appeal to your wallet with a price that will surprise you.

While the SLEO CLEAR RUBBER CASE is low on price, I can assure you that you are making no compromise as long as the case is big on protection without unwanted bulk. The rubberized plastic feels really good in the hand, and protects enough of the phone without feeling too bulky or obtrusive. This is something that we all want, right? And don’t forget that the case is available in a number of bright colors, complementing the beauty of your smartphone.

Buy the SLEO CLEAR RUBBER CASE from here.

9. Seidio Surface Case for HTC 10

Some feel that their HTC 10 is resistant, but the rest of us, however, need that extra protection to make us feel safe. This is exactly what a case such as Seidio Surface can offer since it comes as an ideal combination of shock absorbent TPU on the inside and polycarbonate on the outside.

The outer layer comes in two parts and includes a kickstand for propping your HTC 10 smartphone in landscape view. It can be slotted away when not in use and stays put magnetically. This is a tough case, but it is also amazingly thin design at just 2mm thick; if this doesn’t wipe any worry of bulk, then I don’t know what else I can say to convince you. The bottom line, I would definitely recommend this case for all those who want the best for their handset.

Purchase the Seidio Surface Case by accessing this link.

8. RhinoShield CrashGuard Bumper

I have looked all over for a “frame” style case that could leave the back of my HTC 10 phone exposed and that’s the one. RhinoShield promises military grade drop protection that will keep your HTC 10 safe from drops up to 11 feet, and even more than that. It’s a bit chunky, that’s true, but it’s very light and it can be used in conjunction with various screen protectors.

This case is comfortable in the hand, and not slippery (but it has no rubbery texture either). This tough bumper is a thick frame that goes around the phone leaving the screen and back open, though it extends far enough to protect both in the event of a fall. The case is only compatible with HTC 10; there are openings for the camera and ports, and you’ll find that it is also a perfect fit to most tempered glass protectors. And if you are still not convinced, then I think that the LIFETIME WARRANTY will make you change your mind. However, be careful about the fact that it comes with these authorized resellers – EvolutiveLabs, BrandsWalk and Adorama, so buy only from authorized resellers to get a new and genuine product.

Enter here to find the link for buying this RhinoShield CrashGuard Bumper.

7. Poetic Affinity Case

This Poetic Affinity Case+ case has a clear polycarbonate shell enhanced with a TPU bumper, with clever sides that also have a ridged pattern that enhances grip, not to mention the raised lip around the display. I don’t know about others, but I love how this case outlines the phone’s style. I love the transparent background because that’s what makes my HTC 10 phone shine.

The openings you need for easy access to the ports and other features are present and correct. The button covers are easy to feel and press. You can get the TPU portion in black or go for a completely clear version. The case is easy to put on or take off and it has a nice smooth feeling, not like cheap plastic. So, it doesn’t add too much bulk and my phone still sits comfortably in my pocket.

Buy the Poetic Affinity Case from here.

6. VRS Design Layered Dandy Case

Fans of the wallet style of case might like this option from VRS Design. It’s not real leather, but it looks quite good and even more, it is designed for those who need extra grip to prevent the slip. The shell that holds your HTC 10 is a contrasting color and the cover is stitched onto it, which gives it a unique look.

There are three slots for stowing cards in the cover, along with a much larger pocket at the back, and it closes securely with a magnetic clasp. You’ll also find cut-outs which offer easy access to the phone’s connection ports and this time you don’t have to compromise sturdiness for style. This case is really good quality, it has a nice grip at the back, so it doesn’t slide out of your hand.

Buy the VRS Design Layered Dandy Case from here.

5. Orzly Fusion Bumper Case

The Orzly Fusion Bumper Case fits perfectly on the HTC 10. This slim case from Orzly has a crystal clear polycarbonate back panel to show off the handset’s design. Some might complain about the fact that the bumper covers the chambered edges, but trust me when I say that you’ll struggle to find a case that doesn’t.

The rubberized edges allow you to stretch the outer rim of the case around the handset’s edges, without the risk of scratching or damaging your phone’s buttons. And even more, I have to tell you that the colored section of this case around the rim is more than just for added style and flair. It is a built-in fused layer which is rubbery in nature, which acts as a secondary protective shock absorber, so that your HTC phone stays securely protected. Therefore, this is an excellent, sturdy, and sharply cut case which fits perfectly around the phone and its portals and buttons.

Take Orzly Fusion Bumper Case from here.

4. Olixar Ultra-Thin Gel Case

If you are into basic cases and want a thin layer to protect your device, then this case seems like a bless. It comes with a super slim fitting design, which adds no additional bulk to your HTC 10 and it has accurate openings for the phone’s buttons, ports, and camera.

The Olixar Ultra-Thin Gel Casealso features a raised lip to give your screen some protection, though, this is not a rugged case. It does add some grip, however, so you’ll be less likely to drop it in the first place. So, you get amazing protection without making your phone bulky and you can drop your HTC phone as many times as you want because this case will save the day. This is why I love Olixar cases!

Take Olixar Ultra-Thin Gel Case from here.

3. LK Ultra TPU Case

I’ve been searching for a cover or bumper that could protect my Android phone while still looking sleek and at a good price too and I think that I found it. If you just want a really simple, flexible, cheap case, then the LK Ultra will do the job for you.

This LK Ultra TPU Case is made of a soft rubber, so it fits easily on your HTC handset and you can buy a clear version or one that’s tinted blue, pink, or purple. The case allows easy access to all buttons, controls and ports without even having to remove the skin. And to avoid any confusion, this is not a rugged case, but it will keep your phone safe from light damage and scratches.

That’s the acquisition link that you are looking for.

2. Spigen’s Neo Hybrid Case

If you want something that can truly protect HTC’s 10 gorgeous metal body and glass display, Spigen’s Neo Hybrid Case is the answer for you. The inner shell is made of malleable TPU, and Spigen has even stuck a polycarbonate bumper on top.

The TPU is textured on the back to add more grip, the metalized buttons provide an easy fluid press and it has precise cut-outs for your phone’s buttons, ports, and camera. What is interesting is the fact that it extends beyond the screen at the front and beyond the protruding camera lens on the back, so your HTC 10 is protected from every angle. The frame comes in silver, gunmetal gray, or champagne gold – which look great with those metallic button covers.

Buy Spigen’s Neo Hybrid Case from here.

1. HTC Ice View Case

When I first saw this awesome looking case with great build and quality, I knew that I have to try it out. This case is way more than meets the eye in terms of style, comfort and protection. This Ice View case adds a protective layer front and back. The main shell is typical TPU with accurate openings and button covers.

The key element of this case is the front cover which lets you see and interact with your phone, even when the cover is closed. To be more precise, the case is translucent and allows you to check the time, adjust the volume, take calls, and even use the HTC 10 camera without having to take the case off (and that’s not all!). The case comes in either blue or black, and there’s a magnetic HTC logo at the bottom of the cover that lets your phone know when the case is on and closed. All these come with a cost ($49.99 at the moment), but being able to use your phone without having to open the cover is a temptation that you should not refuse to yourself.

Buy the HTC Ice View Case from here if you feel the same.

Do you have any other HTC 10 case worthy of being here? Let me know in the comments below!

