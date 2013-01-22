Install LG G6 Camera Port on Unrooted LG G4

0 0 0

Not all of us afford to upgrade the latest smartphone model each year, but developers are always here to help us. The story is no different when it comes to an unrooted LG G4 and if you want to enjoy the new LG G6 camera app, the port by XDA Senior Member yener90 is exactly what you need. Well, you can install LG G6 Camera Port on your unrooted LG G4 right away.

I have to tell you that this is in its early stages of development, so there are a few bugs to be ready to accept. I am talking about the fact that the app freezes when capturing photos with flash turned on, not to mention the empty texts, the fact that the app force closes sometimes, or the SD card issue.

However, one of the best features of LG G6 is its 6 camera. The camera app on the LG G6 has a fresh new look and interface with plenty of new features to enjoy and I am always sure that a good camera app and its features can help us take better photos than before. That is why I think that this guide is perfect for you.

Note that the LG 65 camera port tested only on LG G4; it has not been tested on LG G5 or on other LG devices up to this point, therefore don’t mess things up. You have been warned!

Install LG G6 Camera Port on LG G4:

Download the LGCameraAppG6_v0.1.apk with the help of this direct link; After that, you have to put the APK file on your device’s internal storage; Go into Settings» Security; Here, it’s time to enable the Unknown sources; After that, go to the directory where you placed the [.apk] file; Click on it; The last thing that you have to do is to click on Install.

Has this guide worked for you? Let me know about it in the comments area from below.