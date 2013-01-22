How to Enjoy Galaxy S8+ Multi-Window

0 0 0

Multi-Window is one of the most awesome features that has especially created for larger Android devices. You will never use a smartphone the same way once you try running two apps at once, but I must warn you about the fact that this is a feature limited to very few handsets, mostly coming from Samsung. However, if you are the owner of a Galaxy S8+ smartphone, there is nothing to worry about.

With a 6.2-inch screen on the S8+, you will never have problems when it comes to not having enough space to scale two apps and use them side-by-side.

The feature offers more functionality than what’s included by default on Nougat, but I must warn you about one aspect from the start. Not all the applications running on Samsung Galaxy S8+ will be able to support the multi window view. Some of them simply aren’t equipped to perform well under such conditions, which is why you won’t be able to use them in such conditions. However, in order to avoid any later complications, you can easily see the ones that do work from the multitasking panel.

Some of apps that can perfectly work under your Galaxy S8+ Multi Window include: WhatsApp, Facebook, Hangouts, Instagram, YouTube, Skype, Google Chrome and Play, S Finder and S Planner, Play Movies & Series, Play music, OneNote, Memo, Galaxy Apps, Gallery, Gmail, Maps, News, e-mail, Internet, along with your very own files.

Here’s how you enable and enjoy the feature:

Turn on the phone and go to the settings menu; Navigate to Advanced features; Select Multi Window; Switch its toggle to On; Check the Open In Multi Window View option to make it your default mode; Then, you have to tap the physical “Recents” button to the left of the Home button; Press and hold the Recents button while in an app to activate Multi Window and resize it to the top half of the display; Up next, feel free to select the second app from the list of recent apps or use the More apps button to add it to split screen view; You can easily resize the apps by dragging the middle line; Alternatively, don’t hesitate to long-press the Recents button while using an app to immediately snap it to the top half of the screen. On the bottom half, simply scroll through your recent apps, or tap More Apps to see a list of all your apps; If you’d rather have a floating window, you can also drag your finger diagonally from the top left corner of the display in order to put an app into a Pop-up view mode.