0 0 0

I don’t know what you think of your HBO Now subscription, but I have heard plenty of people looking for a way to cancel it. I don’t really know the reasons for such a decision, yet I am sure that this isn’t my job. It is always your decision to take and my intervention as a help to get there faster.

The point is that you can cancel your subscription at any time on your Android phone or tablet. However, note that the cancellation steps vary depending on who your subscription is billed through and this guide is all about how to Cancel your subscription billed through Google Play.

The first thing you must do before canceling your subscription is to identify the provider you subscribe through. If you have a problem at this chapter, then these steps will definitely help you:

In the HBO Now app, tap the hamburger icon in the top-left corner;

You can also go to HBONOW.com and sign in;

Then, you need to tap Settings;

Up next, it’s time to tap Billing Information;

Here you can see who your subscription is billed through as long as your provider will be listed right there as: “Your HBO NOW subscription is purchased through ….”. Note that this guide is only for the Google provider. There are a lot of HBO Now providers out there, yet most of you own an Android device and I bet that Google is your first option too.

Therefore, don’t hesitate to follow these detailed steps:

How to Cancel Your HBO Now Subscription (Provider: Google Play):

If your provider is Google Play, then the first thing that you have to do is to head to this link; Don’t hesitate to sign in with the Google account you generally use on your Android device; From there, scroll down and tap the Manage button beneath HBO Now; Up next, just tap Unsubscribe; You should then receive an email from Google Play confirming the cancellation, therefore letting you know that everything went according to the plan.