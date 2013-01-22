0 0 0

As you know, Plex organizes all of your video, music, as well as photo collections, and gives you instant access to them on all of your devices. Getting up and running is fast and simple, but there are so many tricks that I bet that you don’t even know about.

I have heard plenty of people asking: can Plex play a local trailer before watching a movie? The answer is yes and here I am to guide you.

When you start playing a movie, instead of the movie starting immediately, you can enjoy some trailers automatically before the movie. It’s just like going to a cinema theater without the sticky floors, so what do you say?

How to Play Plex Trailers Before watching a Movie:

For the start, verify that your Plex media server is configured to use movie trailers. Therefore, right-click the Plex icon in your system tray and choose Preferences; Now, sign into your Plex account; Choose the Server tab near the top of the page; Select Extras from the side menu; Up next, choose All movies from the drop-down menu if you want to see trailers before any movie you watch; If you only want to see trailers for unwatched movies, select Only unwatched movies instead; After that, make sure to tick the box next to Include Cinema Trailers from movies in my library; Don’t forget to click Save Changes at the bottom of the screen; Now, right-click the Plex icon in your system tray and choose Update Libraries; After that, give Plex up to 30 minutes to download additional data; On your Android device, swipe in from the left edge of your screen to access the menu; Choose Settings, then on the following screen, select Experience; With Android, select Cinema trailers to play before movies, then choose the number of trailers you’d like to see; Once you’ve taken care of that, you’ll be ready to watch some trailers! Up to this point, whenever you start playing a movie in the Plex app for Android, trailers for that movie will play first.