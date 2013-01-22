0 0 0

Don’t you want to take a fun guessing game through the music world with Guess The Song for Android? We all pretend to love music and we all have our own favorites, but are these making us music experts? You will get the answer to that in Guess The Song.

With the help of this game, you basically have to play a guessing game based on music and songs. Just play the song, guess what song it is and hope that you are correct. Aside from songs, you can also guess the artists and the interesting part is that the game is ideal to compete with your Facebook friends.

To be more precise, there’s a 2 Players Mode to fight a battle on one device. To tell you the truth, I find Guess The Song as being more single-player friendly, with players chasing scores instead of trying to beat the other player, but this could only be my opinion.

It is up to you to simply choose a category to play for, and then you get the same kind of multiple choice questions and a small clip of music. You know how things usually work: the faster you answer and the more you get in a row, the higher your chance is to get a higher score. And if you are really good at it, then don’t hesitate to trade in the points you earn for new categories to play.

And you can also extend your music knowledge as long as the game comes with a great variety of latest and greatest hit songs, no less than 50 diverse categories from popular to niche genres, as well as a few thousand songs to enjoy.

Therefore, I have only one thing to add: feel free to take Guess The Song – Music Quiz from Google Play.

