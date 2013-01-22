How to Legally Download YouTube Videos on Android

0 0 0

Watching YouTube video is something that you love to do on you Android phone or tablet, but doing so definitely affects your mobile data connection. Am I making a mistake by saying that? Well, if you wanted to save YouTube videos to your Android smartphone, you had to use third-party software that likely violated the YouTube terms of service, but that’s no longer the case.

If you want to download videos to something other than an Android device, then your presence here will be rewarded, I can assure you of that. Let me tell you the fact that YouTube’s very own app has a nifty little feature hidden in it that lets users to save videos and to watch them later, even with no internet.

The application downloads content from the global servers and then, simply saves it on the device, making it available for on-demand viewing at your own convenience.

How to Download YouTube Videos on Android:

First of all, make sure your YouTube app is up to date by opening the Play Store app, tapping the Menu button, tapping My Apps & Games and then, simply selecting YouTube. You must tap the Update button if it’s there and tap Open if it’s not; Up next, you must head over to your favorite video; Choose options or the ‘three dots’ menu button placed on the right; From the list of options that appear, select ‘Download’; At this point, the app will download your favorite video and save it for offline use; Let me be clear about the fact that all downloaded videos have to be re-downloaded after 29 days, that is if you want to keep them for longer.

Keep in mind that you can download files in the highest available resolution. Anyway, note that all these files will be saved on to your device so make sure you have enough storage space. I know how easy this turns into a problem. And I also know that downloading videos on a high-speed Wi-Fi network is ideal, yet not all of can meet this requirement.