Android Flagship News, Apps, Games, Updates and How To's

0

Games

·by · 2 days ago

How to Play Oceanhorn on Android

If you are a fan of role-playing games then this game will excite you for sure. i am talking about Oceanhorn which is all about growing from a boy to a legend and starting an adventure that you might or...

0

Games

·by · 3 days ago

Android Ninjevade is Highly Addictive

Ninjevade is simple and straightforward yet without agility, players have no chance to face the challenges from this simple. The concept and design are minimalistic. Yet, you have to master your timing, precision, and ninja reflexes to overcome some star-throwing...

Follow:

Subscribe Via Email