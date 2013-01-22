0 0 2

In case of being a fan of the Snapchat app for the Android platform, then you know that the latest update has blocked all users with root access from using the app. This is the result of some security concerns related to Snapchat, but I also know that it annoyed users all around the world.

While signing in, the app searches for SuperSU and root directories on your phone and if it finds them, the app blocks the process. If you are no stranger to the error: “Oh no! Your login temporarily failed, so please try again”, you can choose to stop using Snapchat or you can go back to stock and remove root in order to use Snapchat. Isn’t this what you want?

Let me tell you that there is a method to have root access and use Snapchat at the same time on your Android device and I’ll tell you all about it. After all, rooting opens the door of a new world of possibilities with all its frameworks and modules which allow you to use apps which do not work with root on rooted devices.

So, don’t hesitate to follow the steps presented here in order to enjoy Snapchat on your rooted device by using one small xposed module which is known as rootcloack.

Use Snapchat on Rooted Android Devices:

Take the Xposed Framework on your Android phone in case of not already having it; (for Lollipop 5.0+ from here; for Lollipop 5.1.1 use this link); After that, also take the RootCloak xposed module from here; Enable RootClock in the Xposed Installer app. In order to do that, openXposed Installer, go to Modules, and press the check box next to RootClock; Then, you have to reboot your phone; Up next, open the rootclock app and go to RootClock settings; Find your way to the to Add/Remove section as this is where you will change which apps RootCloak hides root from; Go to the menu; Hit the Reset option to Default Apps option; Press the + button; Discover Snapchat app from the list and press it to add it to the list; Exit RootCloak settings; Don’t hesitate to run the app to see if root was successfully hidden.

