WolframAlpha Answers your Questions

Students are no longer tethered to textbooks, teachers embrace technology and every single one of us knows that apps can improve many aspects of our life. This is why I think that these days are more than ever about evaluating, managing, sharing, and curating information and I am sure that you will find WolframAlpha worthy of your attention if not actually innovative.
Building on years and years of development led by developed by Wolfram Research, which was founded by Stephen Wolfram, this app is one of a kind. Wolfram Alpha, which was released on May 18, 2009, is based on Wolfram’s earlier flagship product Wolfram Mathematica, a computational platform or toolkit that encompasses computer algebra, symbolic and numerical computation, visualization, as well as statistics capabilities.
Additional data is gathered from both academic and commercial websites such as the CIA’s The World Factbook, the United States Geological Survey, a Cornell University Library publication called All about Birds, Chambers Biographical Dictionary, Dow Jones, the Catalogue of Life, CrunchBase, Best Buy, the FAA and optionally a user’s Facebook account, so there is no surprise that it has rapidly become one of the world’s definitive sources for instant expert knowledge and computation.
Queried by Apple’s Siri, WolframAlpha utilizes a vast collection of algorithms and data to answer your questions. By that I mean any question you might have in mind about, well, anything. The knowledge engine is surprisingly accurate, culling answers from various reliable sources, with thorough instructions on how it arrived at the answer.
WolframAlpha is available at this link, so you know what you have to do!
There are plenty of other apps that can help you learn:
- Discover how to cook with apps such as BigOven: The Best Android App for Home Cooks, Cookpad Recipes: Your New Recipe Tutorial App and Android Social Network, you can enjoy Cooking with Android Food Network In the Kitchen, not to mention ZipList which can Help you with your Grocery Shopping and Cooking;
- Enter here and learn countries, capitals and flags of the world with the help of an app known as World Citizen;
- KeepVid Music will make sure that you get the best in Terms of Music, just as you can use SoundHound which can Identify Music Even if Someone Sings or Hums it or Try Out the amazing Shazam if you are Looking for a Music Recognition App;
- As for your health, don’t hesitate to improve Fitness and Health with 30 Day Challenge, enjoy Trustworthy Health and Medical Information with WebMD and feel free to discover Top 8 Health & Fitness Apps for Android.