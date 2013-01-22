WolframAlpha Answers your Questions

0 0 0

Students are no longer tethered to textbooks, teachers embrace technology and every single one of us knows that apps can improve many aspects of our life. This is why I think that these days are more than ever about evaluating, managing, sharing, and curating information and I am sure that you will find WolframAlpha worthy of your attention if not actually innovative.

Building on years and years of development led by developed by Wolfram Research, which was founded by Stephen Wolfram, this app is one of a kind. Wolfram Alpha, which was released on May 18, 2009, is based on Wolfram’s earlier flagship product Wolfram Mathematica, a computational platform or toolkit that encompasses computer algebra, symbolic and numerical computation, visualization, as well as statistics capabilities.

Additional data is gathered from both academic and commercial websites such as the CIA’s The World Factbook, the United States Geological Survey, a Cornell University Library publication called All about Birds, Chambers Biographical Dictionary, Dow Jones, the Catalogue of Life, CrunchBase, Best Buy, the FAA and optionally a user’s Facebook account, so there is no surprise that it has rapidly become one of the world’s definitive sources for instant expert knowledge and computation.

Queried by Apple’s Siri, WolframAlpha utilizes a vast collection of algorithms and data to answer your questions. By that I mean any question you might have in mind about, well, anything. The knowledge engine is surprisingly accurate, culling answers from various reliable sources, with thorough instructions on how it arrived at the answer.

WolframAlpha is available at this link, so you know what you have to do!

There are plenty of other apps that can help you learn: