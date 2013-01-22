How To Flash Lineage OS ROM on Your Galaxy S5 China Duo:

0 0 0

As a part of the ongoing consolidation of Cyanogen, all services and Cyanogen-supported nightly builds have been discontinued, but CyanogenMod fans should not be worried at all. The end of CyanogenMod OS is obvious, but there are plenty of devices that are running on CM OS and the sudden discontinuation of the existing OS has left the users thinking of their next move.

Well, I know what it is and you probably already know it too up to now. The official builds of Lineage OS 14.1 based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat are on their way and until then, feel free to download the unofficial builds that are available right now. Flash the ROMS as any other custom ROMs like CM 14.1 via TWRP. The installation instructions for Lineage OS are not at complicated, so what do you say? Is your Galaxy S5 China Duo ready for the change?

Before getting to the actual Lineage OS update guide for your Samsung Galaxy S5, remember that there are some tasks that you cannot skip. Firstly, you need to unlock the boot loader on your Samsung Galaxy device, just as you have to install USB drivers for your device on your PC in order to be able to transfer the ROM and Google apps to your device’s storage.

After that, don’t hesitate to take a backup your data saved on the Galaxy S5 internal or external storage as long as this procedure may delete all the data present in your smartphone. And you probably know the fact that there are many ways to install a custom recovery tool, but the best way is to do it in the terminal using tools like TWRP.

Even though the Nougat based Lineage ROM has been tested by some users, you should still be cautious about it and sometimes you may come across major issues. Reader’s discretion is advised. And be careful at every single step that you are taken as you are the only one responsible for your Samsung Galaxy S5! A bricked smartphone can be the result of your actions, so don’t say that I have not warned you!

This guide will show you how to install the Lineage OS ROM on your Galaxy S5 China Duo device using the popular custom recovery known as TWRP:

How To Flash Lineage OS ROM on Your Galaxy S5 China Duo:

Grab the LineageOS ROM from here; Also copy the GApps zip file from here; Then, boot your Galaxy S5 China Duo into recovery mode; Switch off your device; Press and hold the Volume and Power buttons to boot into bootloader mode; While here, select “Recovery” option using Power button to boot into CWM recovery mode; You are now in the TWRP recovery more; It is always recommended that you perform a nandroid backup. For that to be possible, you have to tap on backup option in TWRP and select all the partitions including System, Data, Boot, Recovery, EFS; Up next, swipe right where appropriate, to backup; Then, go back to the main recovery screen; Here you can select “wipe data/factory reset” option and confirm your selection; Then navigate back to main recovery; Now, you will install the ROM zip file that you placed to SD card of your device in step 1, so choose the Install option; Swipe the confirmation button to proceed with the installation; The custom ROM installation will now begin. Wait for it till its complete; It’s now time to flash the GApps Zip file as the Google apps don’t come pre-installed on the Lineage OS ROM; Right after this, you need to reboot your device. That’s it!

You are all set to use the brand new Lineage OS ROM on your handset!