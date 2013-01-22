Galeria FlickMoment is Perfect to play Giant Slideshows

0 0 0

Are you also looking for a special app to organize your photos? You are obviously done swiping endlessly on your phone when you want to show your friends that funny photo from last night’s party or how your little one looks with his new haircut, so let me help you.

You probably know that as compared to other categories, there are not so many gallery apps available in the Google play store at the moment. That’s why there are hardly ten or twenty apps that rule this category and one of them is Galeria FlickMoment. Yes, this app comes to my mind from the start even though it might not be that popular.

The design is clean and features the Material Design which makes it so easy to use and so familiar for most of us. I make no mistake if I am calling it one of best alternative gallery and photo albums for your photos and videos as it comes with all the features that you expect to get from such an app and more.

Well, I am talking about the fact that you can easily browse and organize your photos by folder, you can play the album in the specified order, it includes a favorite tags features, not to mention the automatic organization via a feature called Moments – this automatically organizes all your photos and videos according to the events, date, time and location and the highlight moment can be easily view as a slideshow video, with just a tap!

And you can also use the Galeria FlickMoment app to play giant slideshows featuring all of your photos and videos and then export that slideshow as a 720p mp4 video file.

Besides the fact that it’s fast, lightweight and so generously featured, this app is also free to use with no in-app purchases to worry about, so it’s perfect even if you’re on a tight budget or if app purchases are not your thing.

Galeria FlickMoment is available at this Google play link. If you have any questions or suggestions, please send email to flickmoment@enjoy-mobi.com or use the contact form and I will do my best to help you!