Get Exclusive Digital First Tittles and More with Comics

0 0 0

The Comics app that I want to tell you more about is worthy of your full attention coming as a great starting place for a mobile digital comics collection, as the app serves as an all-in-one digital marketplace and comics viewer. Featuring content from major comics publishers that I am sure that you love such as Marvel, DC, the app that I am telling you about lets you purchase and read your favorite titles and sync your content across multiple devices.

Free and promotional comics mean you don’t have to spend your money (at least not from the start) to find something new to read, but you get the very same experience on your Android device! After all, there is a huge collection of more than 40,000 various comics waiting for you and includes every imaginable genre and publication companies that you can think of and not only the most populated ones.

Moreover, the app can get you exclusive digital first tittles that may not be available elsewhere. And to make your experience more pleasant, the Guided View features assist readers on a mobile screen. Comics is an app that can offer you the comics that you really love, but there is a major disadvantage that I must warn you about from the start. Well, the problem is that the app is a closed marketplace/reader that doesn’t allow you to import in any DRM-free ebooks you own.

This Comics app by Comixology is pretty surprising, don’t you think that too? Download the Comics app from this direct Google Play link and enjoy reading your favorite comics anytime, anywhere, for free. However, note that there is no more than a 30-day free trial and after that, you know what you have to do!

ComiXology Unlimited members have their advantages as they are the only ones who can read thousands of books from Image Oni Press, Valiant Entertainment, IDW Publishing, BOOM! Studios, Dynamite Entertainment, Kodansha Comics, Comics, Dark Horse Comics, Fantagraphics Books, Humanoids, Action Lab Entertainment and more. Do you want to be one of them as well? I know that feeling!