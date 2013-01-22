SOULCALIBUR is available on Google Play

0 0 0

SOULCALIBUR is one of the most recognizable fighting franchises on consoles. The original title has been ported to Android with great success. It contains improved graphics from the original, Google Play Games services, as well as multiple game modes such as time attack, arcade, the usual survival, along with the excessively difficult extra survival.

The series first appeared in arcades in 1998. By the following year it had been ported to home video game consoles. Now, the very same “SOULCALIBUR” series is available on Google Play. Enjoy the memorable characters and non-stop action that SOULCALIBUR is renowned for with complete arcade fidelity in the comfort of your own home!

As for the game modes, let me tell you a few things about all of them. ARCADE BATTLE is none other than the original battle mode from the arcade version, while TIME ATTACK is a test to see how fast you can you beat the game? The SURVIVAL ones is also a test, but for your limits and for seeing how many opponents you can defeat with a limited amount of life, not to mention EXTRA SURVIVAL which is perfect to see how many opponents you can defeat without taking any damage.

The music and graphics are special, but I must tell you that what makes this game so popular are the controls. Players have the options to customize the controls and change the locations of the buttons. The makes it easier to take into consideration different sized hands for comfortable playing. Even more, don leave aside the fact that the buttons can be overlapped for easy two button or three button inputs.

The on-screen controls work surprisingly well and it all adds up to arguably the best fighting game experience on mobile. And it works Android 2.3.3 or above, so you can play it even on your older Android handset that stays forgotten on the top shelf from your room. However, remember that it does require 200MB of free space to download.

I really like this game and the entire series for that matter and there are big chances for you to feel the same. Download SOULCALIBUR by entering here.