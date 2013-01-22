Get Wallpapers HD – Pixels for your own Android device

0 0 0

Wallpapers HD – Pixels is a generous collection of 100% free photos for wallpapers and backgrounds, as a proof that there are plenty of amazing options even for those who might not be willing to spend some money on their wallpaper habits. Are you one of those Android users too? Then, keep on reading!

Wallpapers HD – Pixels gives you the possibility to search for a specific word or phrase, or explore different images via tags. There are, of course, a whole bunch of different categories (with sub-categories of recent and featured images) to choose from. Once you find an image that you like, you must only tap the download button. Once downloaded, that button turns into one that says ‘Set as’; tap that and you’ll get the option to set the image as your home screen wallpaper, your lockscreen, your WhatsApp image or contact image.

All photos published on PIXELS – Premium Wallpapers HD (Backgrounds HD) are licensed under CC0 and this is good news for you as you are free to copy, modify, distribute and use the photos for free, including commercial purposes, without asking permission from anyone and without risking a thing!

And I must tell you about that special combined option to set it as both your lockscreen and home wallpaper in just one tap too, just as I you can find the ‘Favorites’ section in the app as being very useful to all those who keep track of images you might want to use later.

Pixels is free to download, and has no premium features to pay for – and there’s no need to sign up for an account to use it.

Wallpapers HD – Pixels can be grabbed from here.