Engage in combat with the Amazing Skullgirls

0 0 0

Skullgirls started off in 2012 as a console-based fighting game which ended up becoming surprisingly famous. Now, you can enjoy it as a 2D Fighting RPG as you search for the mysterious SKULLGIRL, being one of the most visually polished games that I ever played on my Android phone.

In case of looking for a polished fighting game that contains many of the cool features found in the old arcade 2D fighting games, then let me assure you that Skullgirls is a perfect match. Well, the artwork is incredibly well done with detailed characters, photo-realistic backgrounds, as well as custom animations. The jazzy soundtrack complements the mood of the game and if you are a little bit confused, then let me tell you that there is a Fighting Game for everyone!

If you are a new Fighting Game player, with zero experience, then don’t hesitate to use Fight Assist and focus only on strategic decisions for a while. However, as an experienced Fighting Game player, the games gives you much more as you can discover deep tactical choices, unique combos and more. You just have to engage in combat and dare for more!

You should also keep in mind that Skullgirls comes with custom controls designed specifically for Android mobile that allow you to effortlessly execute a wide variety of amazing moves and combos with a single tap or swipe. As for the touch controls, they are usually incredibly easy to understand, so you’ll quickly learn how to unleash multi-hit combos that devastate your opponents.

Skullgirls lets you unlock and collect up to 40 different playable characters and hundreds of special attacks by progressing through the game’s campaign mode. And if you always want more, then let me remind you that character traits and abilities can also be customized by leveling up after matches.

What do you say about all these? Waste no more time and grab the Skullgirls game right away.