Samsung’s decision to include free anti-theft features on its Galaxy S8 Plus smartphones was praised by so many users all over the world. This is clearly aimed at combating robberies involving Android smartphones, so it is in your favor to learn how to enable Samsung’s Galaxy S8 Plus Anti-theft Security Feature too.

You don’t need anyone to remind you how dangerous is might be if you lose your beloved Samsung device. Well, when the anti-theft is enabled, the smartphone will be locked out when master reset is performed preventing others from using.

The handset will be stuck on a black screen that even a thousand reboots and resets can’t do something to unlock it, therefore do not hesitate to follow the steps below to activate the Anti-theft protection.

Learn to Enable Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus Anti-theft Security Feature:

A Google ID must already be set up. It can be Chrome, Email, Play store and so on;

Even more, a Pattern, Pin, Password, Fingerprint or Iris lock has been enabled, then don’t worry about a thing. I can assure you that the anti-theft feature has been activated automatically;

If a Google ID has not been set up yet, then what better time than this one to make a change on your Galaxy S8 Plus? To be more precise, you have to sign up for an account. After signing into a Google ID, a Pattern, Pin, Password, Facial recognition, Fingerprint or Iris lock will have to be set up to turn on Anti-theft.

Well, I am always here to inform you completely, therefore let me tell you that there is also a way to turn off the device anti-theft. For that to be possible, you have to sign out of your Google ID on the handset and select to not sign in with a Google ID into any Google services. Once you sign in with a Google ID to any service and setup a Pattern, Pin, Password, Fingerprint or Iris lock, then you are automatically turning on anti-theft.