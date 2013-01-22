Grab FlySo – Social Networks on Android

0 0 0

Many Android users dream of stop wasting time toggling from one app to another, yet that’s exactly what we tend to do. You already know the story, therefore let me present you a special app for a one of a kind social experience. Well, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Google+ and more are not the only apps which come with their dedicated app for Android.

This should make communicating with others a piece of cake, yet something tells me that it isn’t always as easy as it might seem. Jumping from one app to another can become exhausting and FlySo – Social Networks or simply Flyso can finally put an end to this misery.

This special app manages to combine all the four above mentioned apps into one single app. It is up to you to open Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and even Google+ all in one, then swipe to change between them in a blink of an eye and don’t hesitate to add or remove any tab with a simple click in Settings.

Are you excited about the idea of a Dark Mode Theme in general? If so, don’t hesitate to enable it from app Settings and your wish will come true with this app too. And you can also enable or disable Rotation Lock as per your liking, enjoy the Download And share Photos Option, or make other changes in order to enter your comfort zone such as hiding the Statue bar, changing the Text Size or Tap Position, using the included Data Save Mode and more.

And I want you to note that Google+ is not enabled by default. To enable it, you must slide from the left edge to access the hamburger menu, enter into Settings and tap Google+. It would be a shame not to add it as long as you can easily do it.

Take FlySo – Social Networks from here and let me know if you like it or not. The comments area is waiting for you.