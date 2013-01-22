0 0 5

One thing is known for sure: we all hate lags in our devices and LG G3 is no exception to that! If you are a gamer, then they probably interrupt your fights and attacks; if you are a developer, they are certainly messing around your activities and if you are a simple user, the story is the same: you simply hate lags as they affect the way that you are supposed to use your smartphone. That is erectly what we want to talk about today: we want to teach you how to fix lag on LG G3, no root being required.

Android devices are generally victims of lag and this happens even when it comes to high-end smartphones with a very good processor like LG G3. Some are saying that the users is causing their devices to lag, while others are convinced that it is normal for Android devices to stop performing at top condition after a certain period of use and to be honest, neither of these parts is wrong.

LG G3 is the company’s flagship, so there is no surprise that the company has offered us the best possible hardware specs, but they are not the guarantee of a flawless performance. And if we add a package of apps running in the background, if you don’t keep your memory storage clean and son on, there is no surprise that you are experiencing lag issues.

In any case, we’re not settling for the explanation that this is something meant to happen, so it’s time to take action! Yes, you can fix lag on LG G3 without root access, but only if you are the owner of one of the following compatible LG G3 models: International LG G3 D855, AT&T LG G3 D850, T-Mobile LG G3 D851, Sprint LG G3 LS980, as well as Verizon G3 VS985.

Haven’t you found your version in this list? Stay tuned for more, we are going to search for a fixing lag method for your version as well, but until then, DO NOT try to apply the following steps. They have been tested and showed as working only on the previously mentioned LG G3 models.

How to Fix Lag on LG G3 (No Root Required):

1. In the first place, you have to open the phone dialer on your LG G3 handset;

2. Its time to dial one the following codes, according to your phone’s model in order to get into the LG hidden service menu:

Intl. LG G3 D855: 3845#*855#

AT&T LG G3 D850: 3845#*850#

T-Mobile LG G3 D851: 3845#*851#

Sprint LG G3 LS980: 5689#*990#

Verizon LG G3: ##228378 + send

3. You will immediately see the service menu on your LG G3 – that’s when you have to scroll down to the “High Temperature Property OFF” option;

4. Select the option and then turn it ON;

5. Get out of the menu and power off the device;

6. Wait for a few seconds and then power it on;

7. After the handset boots up you must open LG hidden system settings again by dialing the same code that you have used before (the one which is appropriate for your version);

8. Go to the “Thermal Daemon Mitigation OFF” option and turn it ON;

9. Now turn off your LG G3;

10. Turn on the phone after a few seconds and wait until seeing the lockscreen;

11. Unlock your LG G3 and wait for about 60 seconds.

That was all you had to do in order to get rid of lag! You should see a noticeable difference in your LG’s G3 performance – after all, this was the point of this guide!

Anyone have any other advice for this lag issue? We are here to listen, so feel free to use the comments area below.

