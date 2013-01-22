How to use MirrorLink: Connect Samsung Galaxy S6 to your Car

All smartphone users want something: to have the chance to plug the phone into their car and enjoy their Android navigation apps right away. Well, there is no mystery regarding the fact that they could do it through the phone alone, but MirrorLink is a great alternative that you should know about if the handset that you currently use is none other than the popular Samsung Galaxy S6.

MirrorLink is developed by the nonprofit Car Connectivity Consortium and its main goal is to make the experience a lot safer by offering a more intuitive interface than the car companies can. So, in vehicles where it is supported, MirrorLink gives you the chance to you view and interact with your Galaxy S6 mobile device on your car’s display.

However, there is something that you have to do from the start. Before connecting your device using a USB cable to control applications with the steering wheel and dashboard buttons, you have to update the software on your device to the latest version and to prepare the original USB cord.

How to use MirrorLink to connect Samsung Galaxy S6 to your car:

  1. For the start, connect your mobile device to your vehicle’s USB port with the help of a USB cable;
  2. From your device’s Home screen, it’s time to touch Apps;
  3. Go to Settings;
  4. Touch the More Connection Settings Icon;
  5. Then, you must simply touch MirrorLink;
  6. Hit the Connect to vehicle via USB option in order to turn the feature on;
  7. Keep in mind the fact that screens and settings available may vary by wireless service provider and software version, but you have all the time in the world to discover what you can do.

MirrorLink is indeed a great alternative to other in-car infotainment systems, so just give it a try! However, be prepared to face a major disadvantage: I am referring to a severe battery consumption, but this can be reduced by setting the power save mode, by lowering the brightness of the display and using other tips:

Have you experienced any problems while applying this guide? Just drop me a line on the comments area from here and I will do my best to find a solution.

