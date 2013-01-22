0 0 0

When it comes to wallpaper apps, you already know that the Play Store is filled with them, so how not to be confused? Do not worry, as here I am to guide you once again! There is no secret when it comes to the fact that Oppo is one of the most popular Chinese smartphone OEMs that makes affordable devices and yet I still don’t see myself using any of them.

However, there’s a different story when it comes to its wallpapers. Oppo R9 and R9 Plus might not have an impressive design or an amazing user interface, but the stock wallpapers look awesome and could change the way your handset feels like.

The two handsets come with 5 brand new wallpapers that might be what you are looking for: they are in 1080 x 1920 pixel portrait resolution, take a look at them in the preview image and if you like what you see, then download these wallpapers and apply the steps from this simple guide. Yes, of course, I am here to help you all the way, so don’t waste any more time:

Take Oppo R9 and R9 Plus Amazing Wallpapers on your Android Device:

First of all, feel free to grab the Oppo R9 and R9 Plus Wallpapers that I have told you about from here on your computer or laptop; Now, you have to extract the zip; Use the device’s original USB cable as long as you have to transfer the wallpapers that I have told you about to your current Android device; Now, you have to enter into the Settings option; After that, do not hesitate to select a wallpaper from the new Honor 8 New Wallpapers options; At the end, all you have to do is to touch the OK or Set Wallpaper button to confirm your new selection and enjoy it.