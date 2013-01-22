0 0 0

Great wallpapers usually reflect the beauty of your smartphone, therefore it’s mandatory to give it a nice face. Whether you love switching out beautiful Android wallpapers or it’s the very first time when you think that your handset could look different with a new wallpaper, let me tell you the fact that there’s no shortage of great places to find something that will satisfy you.

There are plenty of Android wallpapers apps with multiple options to choose from, as well as he possibility to try out the stock wallpapers of another device. Take Coolpad’s Cool S1 example as this device might not be a killer in terms of technical specs, but it has something else that many of us would need.

I am talking about those 11 high-quality portrait wallpapers with 1080 x 1920 px resolution. All the wallpapers look beautiful and most of them are purple in hue.

If you like this idea, you can have all of them in a single zip with the help of this detailed procedure:

How to Enjoy Coolpad Cool S1 Stock Wallpapers on any Android Device:

Enter here to take the Coolpad Cool S1 Stock Wallpapers that I have told you about; Choose a location for the wallpapers such as the desktop; Now, you must immediately extract them; Use your handset’s original USB cord as you must now transfer the wallpapers to your current device; Then, you need to enter into the Settings option; Up next, just select an image from the new 13 wallpapers that I have told you about; At the end, you have to touch the Set Wallpaper button for confirming the new wallpaper.

