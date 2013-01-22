Grumpy Cat’s Worst Game Ever is Here

0 0 0

Grumpy Cat was a real hit a couple of years ago. The popular meme has landed several deals including a feature film that I am sure that you have heard about, as well as an Android game known as Grumpy Cat’s Worst Game Ever. Yes, Grumpy Cat’s 1st official mobile game is here, so this is your chance to play awful mini games starring: Grumpy Cat, to unlock Grumpy Cat characters and use them as stickers in order to get high scores and challenge your friends.

To tell you the truth, I truly hated Grumpy Cat’s Worst Game Ever when I first started playing it. I didn’t get it. I think I needed more time to get used to the design. I left it there and the next day, with a little more sleep and patience, I made it further and started to get the story.

In fact, this game is perfect for a laugh if you are willing to try something different. I am often stressed and I am sure that I am not the only one admitting that and this game reminded me that I should have a sense of humor about life and people. I like that it is harder than you’d think, but easy enough so that anyone can play. Now that I’ve played it for a week, it has turned into one of my favorite Android games.

It’s fun, the faster it gets the more you want to beat it, and the little crane cat that picks up the different prizes at the end of each Grumpy Cat’s Worst Game Ever round is incredibly funny to watch, just as doing your best to avoid the hand that pets you.

And I like that you can watch videos to earn more coins instead of having to buy them. I have not finished it the game up to now, but I discover many aspects that I like about it, so I have to recommend it to others as well!

Grumpy Cat’s Worst Game Ever is entertaining and fun, so take it with no hesitation from here!