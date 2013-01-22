0 0 0

If you have a Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge, I have great news for you: it seems that you can already get all the Galaxy S8 features thanks to “OnTheEdgeLite”, a custom ROM which is almost a full Galaxy S8 port. Do you like this idea? Then, don’t hesitate to keep on reading to see what the ROM is about and how to install it on your phone.

The Galaxy S8+ ROM port listed below is a custom ROM based on stock Samsung Experience firmware (previously known as TouchWiz) in a package of no more than 1.50 GB. Since I am here with this guide, you can already imagine that it has been tested on S7 Edge, therefore you can take it without worrying about a thing if this is the handset that you also use.

I can though assure you of the fact that OnTheEdgeLite ROM is the closest thing you will get to experiencing the full Galaxy S8 experience on another handset at this point. It is based on the latest G935FXXU1DQCE stock base, it is debloated, deodexed, as well as rooted with Magisk. And even more, it gives you all the Galaxy S8 apps and features that people talk about these days, so that’s your chance to feel their taste too. I must though warn you that the ported Galaxy S8 Live wallpapers are not fully working yet, but things won’t remain like that forever.

Also read this tutorial: Get Galaxy S8 Navbar Keys on Galaxy Note 5

The TWRP recovery or CWM recovery must be installed into your device in order to start the below procedure and make sure to charge your mobile’s battery at least up to 70% too. And the most recent version of Odin also has to be installed for flashing the Samsung Nougat bootloader and modem.

How to Take Galaxy S8 Plus ROM port on your Galaxy S7 Edge:

First of all, download the Nougat bootloader and modem for your Galaxy S7 edge; Now, flash this Samsung Nougat bootloader and modem with the help of Odin; It’s time to take the Samsung Galaxy S8 ROM; Move it to your mobile’s SD card via the original USB cord; Now, you have to boot your mobile into TWRP recovery; In TWRP recovery, select Wipe, then tap on “Advanced Wipe” and select necessary partitions (except for internal Storage or Sd-Card); Then, swipe right; Select the S8 ROM and swipe right to install; Wait for the installation process to finish and at the end, reboot your phone.

If face any problem during installing Galaxy S8 ROM for Galaxy S7 Edge then comment below. I will be happy to help you.