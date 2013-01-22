0 0 0

We all know that Telegram is the fastest messaging app on the market, connecting people with the help of a distributed network of data centers around the globe. More and more Android users are enjoying it, yet not everything is perfect about this amazing app.

Telegram disables screenshots by default on Android and I am sure that many of you miss the usual screenshot capabilities. However, don’t you imagine that they are completely gone. They are simply hidden inside of another setting, so be sure that here I am to show you how easy is to take screenshots of Telegram Chats on Android.

You can also: Take Screenshots in the Shape of Ovals and Squares with Galaxy S8+

It seems that the answer is not at all a complicated one: you basically have to set up a PIN or password for the Telegram app first on Android in order to have the chance of taking screenshots in Secret Chats. If you’re just looking to take screenshots of regular chats, you should already be good to go. If you’re running Android 7.0 or higher, you may not be able to take screenshots in Secret Chats at all, but this is possible if your device is running a lower Android version.

Therefore, here’s what you have to do:

Learn to Take Screenshots of Telegram Chats on Android:

First of all, enter into Settings –> Privacy and Security –> Passcode Lock. You can set a four-digit PIN or an alphanumeric password; Also use your fingerprint as a login option for Telegram no matter which passcode option you choose; After making thus change, the Passcode Lock menu will show more options, one of which is called Allow Screenshots; You must toggle it on, and you’re good to start screenshotting at your convenience.

Have you successfully completed the above steps? Let us know in the comments area from below.

Do not hesitate to: Merge Multiple Screenshots into a Single Image with Stitch & Share or learn How to Use Screener on Android and Take intelligent screenshots