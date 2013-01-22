0 0 0

The wallpaper is the background on the Home and lock screens on your Android device, so you don’t actually need to be reminded how important this really is. You must often need to change it and if you are once again in the situation of selecting between traditional or live (animated) types.

The traditional wallpaper can be any image, such as a picture you’ve taken and stored in the Gallery app or an image provided by your manufacturer or by another one that meets your standards, while the live wallpapers tend to complicate the story. You practically have to use caution when using live wallpapers on your Android device – especially if you will be using your Android device without a way to charge your device for a significant amount of time, so why not allowing me to give you an amazing alternative?

Samsung has launched their two new devices – I am talking about Galaxy ON5 and ON7 with entry level specifications, but their stock wallpapers are perfect if you are a blue fan and want something serene on your home or lock screen.

There are no less than seven wallpapers that are supplied with these devices, and be sure of the fact that they all are in HD resolution of 1280 x 1280 pixels. Isn’t this exactly what you had in mind form the start? The size of the zip file is of 2.85 MB, so I don’t think that you are going to have any memory issues either, so there is no reason for not giving them a try!

How to Enjoy Samsung Galaxy ON5 and ON7 Stock Wallpapers:

Enter here and download the galaxy-on5-on7-stock-wallpapers.zip; The zip file is now on your computer or laptop, as you prefere placing it, so extract it right away; Use the device’s original USB cord in order transfer the wallpapers to your current device; Enter into the Settings option; After that, you have to choose an image from the new ones; Touch the OK or Set Wallpaper button to confirm your new selection.

Are you pleased by it or do you want to keep looking for more options? If so, enter here and see if there is anything else that can work for you. I am sure that will find the perfect wallpaper for you too!