AndroidFlagship is a place for enthusiasts and power users of the Android operating system. We never take a break from researching and bringing you the answers that you are looking for and this time I am here to show you how to spoof MAC Address on Android.

A Media Access Control address (MAC address) is a 12-character unique identifier which is assigned to a specific piece of hardware such as the network adapter of your WiFi device. In other words, a MAC address can be used to uniquely identify your Android phone on the Internet or the local network. If you want to spoof the MAC address, then let me assure you that on the Android ecosystem it isn’t possible to spoof your mac address correctly without proper rooting.

Despite of the fact that MAC address is embedded on the hardware device during manufacture, it can still be spoofed to input a new one of your choice. And I want to assure you of the fact that the MAC address change through this method is permanent and this doesn’t apply any sort of change upon device restart.

For this procedure to work, your handset must be rooted (as I have already told you), the BusyBox app has to be installed on your phone and then, you need to install the Terminal app too.

Downloads:

Grab the BusyBox app;

Also take the Terminal app.

Are you done with the download part? Here you can find the detailed instructions on how to spoof the MAC address on your Android phone.

Learn to Spoof MAC Address on Android:

Open the Terminal app and type this command:su and then, hit Enter; If you have not already granted access to the app, it will prompt you for root access. Tap Allow; Now, you must type ‘ip link show‘ and hit Enter. Note that this will show your current MAC address, just for your confirmation; Up next, type the following command: busybox ip link show eth0; In order to change the MAC address, type the following command and hit Enter: ‘busybox ifconfig eth0 hw ether XX:XX:XX:YY:YY:YY‘. Change ‘XX:XX:XX:YY:YY:YY’ with any MAC address you want; You have now spoofed your MAC address successfully. To check for the change enter the following command again:

busybox iplink show eth0

Do you see your new MAC address?