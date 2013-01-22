0 0 0

The popular chat app WhatsApp is full of hidden features and there are plenty of things that you still don’t know about it. You can format message text on demand, get message details, star a message or even export WhatsApp Contacts to Android. Yes, you can export WhatsApp contacts details in a CSV file and here I have more details about the procedure.

Therefore, let me tell you more about how easy is to export Contacts For WhatsApp. This application is especially designed for Android mobiles and desktop windows platforms and today it’s all about its special function to export WhatsApp Contacts.

And the app isn’t only able to export WhatsApp Contacts, but also allows you to Export WhatsApp Group Contacts. Waste no more time and give a try to this procedure.

Learn How to Export WhatsApp Contacts to Android:

First of all, you have to grab Export Contacts for WhatsApp app from this Google Play link; Install it; Then, you need to launch the app; Don’t hesitate to tap on Sign In to proceed ahead. Use your Google account to log in to the app; The app will scan your contacts and filter out those on WhatsApp and show the statistics on the next screen; After that, you must tap on Export Contacts to save all the WhatsApp contacts in a CSV file. The limitation with the free version of the app is that you can only export up to 100 contacts. Tap on Export 100 to continue; There is also an option to View Contacts before you actually decide to export them; Now, you have to type the desired filename; At the end, tap on Export. At that point, be sure that the CSV file with the name and phone number of the contacts will be saved in WhatsApp Contact Export folder.