The official TED Android App lets you Explore more than 2,000 TED Talks

The motto of the TED conferences is “Ideas worth spreading” – I am sure that you are familiar with it – and the official TED Android app is a proof of the fact that they take thing very seriously. By using this app, you can explore more than 2,000 TED Talks from remarkable people, by topic and mood, from tech and science to the surprises of your own psychology.

To be more precise, TED gives you the chance to observe the TED (Technology, Entertainment, as well as Design) Conferences, which are a set of conferences created for the purpose of disseminating such ideas worth sharing by speakers from all over the world. TED talks are held in various fields. Whether you’re into art, design, philosophy, or philanthropy, it really doesn’t matter as long as the Android app known as TED is bound to inspire and entertain all those who try it out.

The app gives you access to all recorded TED Talks, complete with transcripts of each talk and subtitles in no less than 90 languages, so I am sure that yours is included in the list as well.

You’ll get to browse curated playlists that list by topic and theme, or create your own playlist with your favorite videos. And if you are used to bookmarking, then feel free to bookmark a talk for later viewing, or even download for offline use. Yes, TED lets you do these as well, being fast and intuitive!

Do you like what you have discovered so far? Then, let others enjoy the amazing TED talks that captured your attention and the app itself, so share them on social media, not to mention that the app will even provide you push notifications of new talks when they’re uploaded in order not to miss a thing that you are interested about!

And as developers claim, they have already fixed that issue when switching to full screen playback on Android 7, the latest update also coming with some other nifty little bug fixes and performance improvements. Therefore, you have no reason for not taking TED from this direct Google Play link as soon as possible.